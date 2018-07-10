Amazon to open new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, creating some 600 jobs

OTTAWA — Amazon says it will build a new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, creating some 600 full-time jobs.

The e-commerce giant plans to open the new warehouse in the capital city’s eastern suburb of Orleans.

Employees at the centre will pick, pack and ship large items such as household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

The company says the new warehouse will be the eighth in Canada, joining others in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

The online retailer announced in April it would expand its Vancouver technology hub and create 3,000 new high-tech jobs.

The company is expected to announce its second North American headquarters, dubbed HQ2, sometime this year, with Toronto as the only Canadian city on the list of 20 finalists.

The Canadian Press

