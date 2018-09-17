Amber Alert cancelled

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — RCMP has cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old Saskatchewan girl.

Police say the child was found safe within North Battleford around 6:45 Monday morning.

The child is now receiving medical care.

Dawe and St. Pat's Run happens Tuesday
Weather Network forecasts a mild fall with a steady transition to winter

