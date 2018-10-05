Amber alert issued for 14-year-old who was ‘abducted’ Friday afternoon, police say

An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was “forcibly abducted,” police say.

Edmonton Police Service issued the amber alert for Naomi Toppin who was abducted in an Edmonton neighbourhood near 84 Street and 105 Avenue around 3 p.m.

She is described as 1.52 metres tall (five-foot), with short black and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and coloured jeans.

Police say she was allegedly taken by Jacques Sennesael, a 40-year-old man who is described as balding, with facial stubble and a tattoo on his shoulder.

Police say to not approach the suspect as he may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or call 911.



