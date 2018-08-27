American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

An American flag above the White House flies at full-staff less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the death of Sen. John McCain, and the events commemorating the Arizona Republican and Trump critic:

The American Legion is demanding that President Donald Trump issue a proclamation honouring Sen. John McCain’s heroism, and order the nation’s flags to be flown at half-staff.

The nation’s largest veterans’ service organization urged Trump in a statement Monday to follow longtime protocol following the deaths of prominent government officials.

The group noted that Trump issued presidential proclamations commemorating the deaths of first lady Barbara Bush and pastor Billy Graham. McCain, who died Saturday at 81, is a decorated Vietnam War hero who spent more than five years as a prisoner-of-war and served in the Senate for six terms.

Trump tweeted condolences to McCain’s family, but did not mention McCain or issue any statement.

The American flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff on Sunday. But it flew at full staff on Monday.

___

11:45 a.m.

In a contrast with the White House, Senate leaders of both parties have formally requested American flags at government buildings remain at half-staff to honour Sen. John McCain.

That’s standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The request contrasts with the White House, which raised its flags back to full staff on Monday after lowering them on Sunday.

McCain was a frequent critic of President Donald Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated veteran and six-term senator’s heroism and chafed at McCain’s vote to kill the health care law repeal.

McCain died on Saturday. Trump tweeted condolences to his family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

___

9:10 a.m.

The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff.

The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remained at half-staff on Monday to honour the Arizona Republican, who died Saturday of brain cancer.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain’s family but hasn’t issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags. The two had a long-running feud.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered “on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.”

After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for five days.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday.

The Associated Press