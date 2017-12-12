Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin

  • Dec. 12, 2017 8:05 a.m.
  • News

NEW YORK — Fossils from New Zealand have revealed a giant penguin that was the size of a grown man. In fact, it was about as big as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The creature was about 5 feet, 10 inches (1.77 metres) long when swimming, just shy of the official height listing for hockey star Sidney Crosby.

When the bird was standing, though, it was only about 5-foot-3 (1.6 metres).

The ancient penguin lived about 56 million to 60 million years ago. Researchers reported Tuesday that it’s the biggest penguin known among those that have left substantial skeletons to analyze.

The biggest penguin today, the emperor in Antarctica, stands less than 4 feet (1.2 metres) tall.

Previous story
Iceland closes gender gap but violence against women remains
Next story
Two women arrested for drunk driving

Just Posted

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Two facing dozens of weapons charges in court

A man and woman were arrested last month after RCMP searched a residence and storage locker

Festival of Trees raises $1.2 million

To date the festival has raised more than $15 million

Two women arrested for drunk driving

Members of the public report drivers to Red Deer RCMP

Crews protect hillside homes as California fire grows

LOS ANGELES — The fifth largest wildfire in California history expanded, ripping… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month