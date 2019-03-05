Maria Spinks is one of the six finalists in the Ladies with Lennies contest. Contributed photo

Angling to win the fishing trip of a lifetime

Safari Club International Red Deer and District chapter vice-president a finalist in contest

Maria Spinks has loved the outdoors since she was a little girl.

Now, the Safari Club International Red Deer and District chapter vice-president has a chance to win the fishing trip of a lifetime.

She is one of the six finalists for the Ladies with Lennies contest, which will send one woman and a female guest of her choosing on a three-day, four-night fishing trip to Black Bear Island Lodge in Saskatchewan this summer.

“I really love the outdoors, whether it’s fishing or hunting,” said Spinks, who lives in Airdrie. “I entered this contest thinking … I wasn’t going to get this far.”

Her father is the reason she loves fishing.

“He lived to fish – we fished year-round,” said Spinks. “We grew up in the city, but every weekend we were at the lake. I caught fish so early in my life that I don’t even remember catching my first fish.”

Spinks entered the contest before the new year. She received a phone call about a month later saying she made it to the next round of the contest, where she had to submit a video explaining why she wanted to go on the trip.

She recently discovered she is one of six finalists – the finalist with the most online votes will win.

If she wins, Spinks will bring her 36-year-old daughter Jessica on the trip.

“My daughter is a selfless, kind, amazing young mom. She has two beautiful girls and she doesn’t stop giving. She’s one of the most dedicated mothers I know.

“I thought if I could give her a bit of a break … and take her fishing with me, that’d be great and we could make some memories,” said Spinks.

The winner of the contest will also guest star on the television show Fishing the Wild West. Spinks said she’s a big fan of the show and its host Wes David.

“It’s a fantastic show – I’m addicted to it. I love watching Wes David. He is an amazing human being,” Spinks said, adding she has a magazine autographed by David.

The winner of the contest, sponsored by Black Bear Island Lodge, Fishing the Wild West and Len Thompson Lures, will be announced at the Edmonton Boat and Sportsman Show March 17.

For more information or to vote, visit www.ladieswithlennies.com/vote.


