Animal cruelty: RCMP receive reports of starving horses in Oyen, Alta

A Saskatechwan man is facing charges after Oyen RCMP launched an investigation surrounding allegations of mistreatment of horses on a rural property.

RCMP began a criminal investigation after receiving reports of starving horses.

On March 7, 2019, Henri Lenard Barrette was arrested without incident.

The 50-year-old Alsask, Sask, man has been charged with causing animals unnecessary suffering, and causing damage or injury to animals.

Barrette was released from custody on a promise to appear with conditions and will be appearing in Hanna Provincial Court on April. 24, 2019.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.