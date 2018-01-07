Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

An animal protection group is appealing a decision by a B.C. Supreme Court judge that ruled conservation officers have discretion when destroying wild animals.

The Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court last year challenging a conservation officers decision to kill a black bear cub near Dawson Creek two years ago.

The group accused the government of not following its own law on the destruction of wildlife, but Justice Gordon Weatherill said in a written ruling last month that officers have the authority to kill wildlife when performing their duties.

The group said in a statement it has launched an appeal because it believes the law says officers can only kill wild animals when they are likely to harm persons, property, wildlife or habitat.

In May 2016, Tiana Jackson found the cub, which was about the size of a domestic cat, and called the conservation officer service.

The court heard an officer was told a licensed wildlife centre in Smithers had agreed to accept the cub into its rehabilitation program, but the officer euthanized the bear.

The group claimed the officer acted outside the scope of his authority.

Lesley Fox, executive director of protection group, says they still believe that is true.

“We also believe that British Columbians, and all Canadians, expect that conservation officers will not kill wild animals who aren’t a threat.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital
Next story
Parents fight to record school day of son with disabilities

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

WATCH: Dream Home Lottery winner announced

Red Deer’s Bryce Danroth was the winner of the Dream Home Lottery… Continue reading

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Steenbergen scores golden goal

Steenbergen’s goal led Canada to victory in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month