Annual Red Deer College conferences this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deer College undergraduate students will take part in the annual Agora Undergraduate Conference and the RDC Student Science Conference on Friday and Saturday.

Students from RDC’s School of Arts and Sciences will have the opportunity to present their research and connect with peers, faculty and community members in a conference setting.

On Friday students from both conferences will learn from keynote speaker Ute Wieden-Kothe from the University of Lethbridge. Widen-Kothe is a biochemist who specializes in RNA and proteins and regularly participates in community outreach.

Following this keynote presentation, students will continue their conference activities on Saturday with scholarly engagement and presentations specific to their disciplines.

Students from the Bachelor of Arts, Social Work and Media Studies & Professional Communication programs will present at the Agora Undergraduate Conference. At sessions moderated by RDC faculty, students will share research, essays, poster presentations or creative works on a variety of topics.

Students from the Bachelor of Science programs, including Biology, Chemistry, Engineering and other sciences, as well as Nursing students who have completed physiology research projects, will present their work at the Student Science Conference. Students will present posters on Friday evening and will deliver 15-minute discussions on a wide variety of topics throughout the day on Saturday. Award presentations will take place at the end of the conference.