Blackfalds town council voted to move a planned playground from Valley Ridge to Rolling Hills. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Another playground for Blackfalds

New playground for Rolling Hills

Rolling Hills residents in Blackfalds will have another playground to visit this fall.

Blackfalds town council recently voted to move a planned playground from Valley Ridge to Rolling Hills.

The town had purchased, and now has the playground set, but the site that it was designated to be installed at this fall has not been completed to town standards as anticipated.

Instead of storing the equipment, council decided it should go to Rolling Hills.

“This will ensure our residents can enjoy the playground that was already purchased, with a promise to order and install a playground for Valley Ridge once the site is ready,” said community services director Sean Barnes.

Once the Valley Ridge site is completed to town standards, a new playground of equal value can be ordered and installed on the site. The timeline is projected to be 2019 or 2020.


