Agri-Trade organizers say this year’s event was a huge success. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Another successful Agri-Trade in Red Deer

Almost 500 exhibits

Organizers of this month’s Agri-Trade Equipment Expo are calling the event a huge success.

The three-day show, which ran from Nov. 7 to 9, utilized every square inch of available indoor space at Westerner Park. It was also the first event to occupy the new Exhibit Hall at Westerner Park, resulting in a record-setting almost 500 displays.

“We’re very pleased with the show’s overall success this year. Agri-Trade’s important relationship with the agriculture industry continues to grow and its relevance to the many sectors within the industry also continues to increase on an annual basis,” said show manager Dave Fiddler.

Fiddler said the expo’s success can be attributed to a number of factors, including the introduction of new products by exhibitors and a balance of business and entertainment. It provided something for everyone.

“Millions of dollars in business transactions take place during the show or following the show. Last year, we had an economic impact study performed and the results indicated more than $275 million in economic impact on the equipment sector and tourism annually.”

Fiddler noted the expo is the first show of the planting season and producers come to view new products and services with a goal to make purchases.

Attendance was strong at 31,403 visitors.

The event attracts people from throughout Western Canada, but this year, more than 80 international visitors from the U.K., Australia, Mexico, South Africa and China attended.

Agri-Trade began in 1984 and is a joint venture of the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New youth detox facility under construction in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

Just Posted

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Another successful Agri-Trade in Red Deer

Almost 500 exhibits

New youth detox facility under construction in Red Deer

Expanded Protection of Children Abusing Drugs program

Woman who posed as animal control officer sentenced in Red Deer court

B.C. woman sentenced to 90 days in prison after targeting and harassing Innisfail dog owner

Two one-of-a-kind Christmas art markets held in Red Deer this weekend

Members of pottery, art clubs and other area artists show their works

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read