Another successful Agri-Trade in Red Deer

Agri-Trade organizers say this year’s event was a huge success. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Organizers of this month’s Agri-Trade Equipment Expo are calling the event a huge success.

The three-day show, which ran from Nov. 7 to 9, utilized every square inch of available indoor space at Westerner Park. It was also the first event to occupy the new Exhibit Hall at Westerner Park, resulting in a record-setting almost 500 displays.

“We’re very pleased with the show’s overall success this year. Agri-Trade’s important relationship with the agriculture industry continues to grow and its relevance to the many sectors within the industry also continues to increase on an annual basis,” said show manager Dave Fiddler.

Fiddler said the expo’s success can be attributed to a number of factors, including the introduction of new products by exhibitors and a balance of business and entertainment. It provided something for everyone.

“Millions of dollars in business transactions take place during the show or following the show. Last year, we had an economic impact study performed and the results indicated more than $275 million in economic impact on the equipment sector and tourism annually.”

Fiddler noted the expo is the first show of the planting season and producers come to view new products and services with a goal to make purchases.

Attendance was strong at 31,403 visitors.

The event attracts people from throughout Western Canada, but this year, more than 80 international visitors from the U.K., Australia, Mexico, South Africa and China attended.

Agri-Trade began in 1984 and is a joint venture of the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park.



