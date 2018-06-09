Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in Quebec City today, including a large march through the streets of the historic old quarter as well as a nighttime show featuring popular comedians.

Members of the African diaspora in Canada are hoping to grab some attention around 10 a.m. with a protest outside Quebec’s legislature denouncing the invitation to the G7 of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whom they accuse of war crimes.

Activists are holding what they call an “alternative G7” outside the legislature beginning around noon, which will be followed by a large protest march that will include members of labour unions and at least one Quebec provincial politician, Amir Khadir from the left-wing Quebec solidaire.

Since Thursday, anti-G7 protesters have taken to the streets in a series of public stunts and actions, but their largely peaceful demonstrations have contrasted in grandeur with the millions of dollars spent on security for the summit.

The two-day meeting is nowhere near the protests, taking place about 120 kilometres to the northeast of Quebec City in the Charlevoix region.

At most, a few hundred people took part in the largest march so far, held Thursday night, which ended peacefully and with three people arrested.

The following day, a tense standoff between protesters and police on a road leading to the summit site of La Malbaie in the early morning also ended calmly.

Police chased small pockets of activists through the streets of Quebec City for the rest of the day on Friday, but aside from a few pieces of furniture set on fire in the street, the demonstrations were calm.

Quebec City police said four men and two women were arrested Friday for participating in an illegal protest and for disrupting the work of an officer.

The protest actions are scheduled to culminate today with a comedy show at a community centre that will include popular performers Fred Dube and Guillaume Wagner.

Previous story
Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar… Continue reading

Vancouver’s conversion therapy ban more than symbolic for identity: experts

VICTORIA — A ban on the practice of so-called conversion therapy in… Continue reading

Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday… Continue reading

Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined… Continue reading

Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue has church venting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.… Continue reading

Which new TV shows will stand out? Canadian networks bet on U.S. dramas

TORONTO — What will the Canadian private broadcast networks wow us with… Continue reading

Book review: Giving readers a sense of place

Wildwood by Elinor Florence Fiction Published: February 24/18. Dundurn. Mary Margaret —… Continue reading

Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

CHICAGO — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month