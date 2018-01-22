Photo by THE RCMP A cougar walks across the street as an RCMP officer attends to a traffic stop in Banff in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away, in front of a grocery store.

Any steak specials? RCMP dashcam catches cougar in front of Banff grocery store

BANFF — An RCMP officer on a routine traffic stop in Banff, Alta., caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar sneaking by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store. It shows the officer briefly turning his head to look at the big cat.

A seven-second clip from the video, taken around 3 a.m. on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

“It certainly is unique to see (a cougar) in the urban areas of Banff,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Buxton-Carr.

Police immediately reported the sighting to wildlife officials with Banff National Park.

“Staff went out and forward-tracked the animal and later the next day we were able to back-track it,” said Bill Hunt, manager of resource conservation with Banff National Park. “It didn’t come across any garbage or anything that would give it a food reward.

“So, as soon as it got back out of town, it carried along through the wildlife corridor.”

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors around Banff.

Officials said it’s concerning anytime a carnivore ventures into the townsite.

“We try to discourage that as much as possible,” said Hunt, who notes they are hoping the cougar doesn’t return. “I am sure this happens several times a year and goes completely undetected.

“Cougars can be pretty elusive so they are hard to spot.”

Coming across a cougar is quite different than encountering a bear, he said.

People should makes themselves look big, try to intimidate the animal, grab pets or small children and throw sticks or rocks.

Officials also ask that anyone spotting a cougar report it immediately, so wildlife officers can track it and figure out what it was doing in town.

In this cat’s case, Hunt said “it seemed like he or she just tried a shortcut that didn’t work.”

See the clip from the Banff RCMP video here: http://bit.ly/2BkDIQl

Previous story
Over 600 at N.S. funeral for boy who was among four children who died in fire

Just Posted

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

Red Deer readies for supervised drug consumption site

Now all we need is an application for one

Rent subsidies for Asooahum Crossing tenants sought from Red Deer city council

Coun. Lee feels the city should be ‘last resort’ for housing subsidy requests

Castor murderer denies he’s a killer

Jason Klaus tells courtroom he loved his family who were murdered in December 2013

Creep Catcher fined $1,500 for harassment

Victim scared for his life

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month