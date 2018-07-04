Appeal court denies lengthier sentence for Red Deer childcare worker convicted of sexual assault, child porn

Crown wanted sentence increased to five years

A woman convicted of sexually exploiting her four-year-old boy to satisfy her boyfriend will serve her original sentence, despite the Crown’s appeal for stricter punishment.

The Red Deer woman, who can’t be identified because of a court-ordered publication ban protecting the identity of the victim, was sentenced to a total of three-and-a-half years in prison for sexual assault, making and distributing child porn on May 25, 2017 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

The Crown Prosecutor appealed the sentence, petitioning for five years incarceration instead.

“The Crown appealed the sentence, and argued that the sentence was disproportionate to the gravity of the offence and the high degree of responsibility of the offender,” said Katherine Thompson, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General communications advisor. “The Crown position was that the sentence was demonstrably unfit and sought an increase to five years’ incarceration.”

In a 2-1 split decision, the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the sentence from Justice James Glass.

The woman was arrested at the daycare where she worked on June 1, 2016. The arrest came after Peter Allen Cash, of Idaho, was arrested. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated Cash for uploading child porn files. When police arrested Cash, they found images the woman had sent him depicting her and her son.

Police do not believe the abuse occurred at the daycare the woman worked at.

Cash was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for nine charges of child exploitation in September 2016.

The two met through a social networking site in January 2016 and never met in person. Over the next six months, the woman took at least 26 pictures of varying sexual exploitation of her child and sent them to Cash. The couple also shared 16 images of child porn and three videos.

Justices Shelia Greckol and Jo’Anne Strekaf upheld the original three-and-a-half year sentence, saying the sentence was not demonstrably unfit.

Justice Thomas Wakeling wrote a dissenting opinion, saying he would have imposed a three years and seven months sentence for the sexual assault charge, which was only two years in the original decision. This would bring the woman’s total sentence to five years in length.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting his children
Next story
Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Just Posted

Appeal court denies lengthier sentence for Red Deer childcare worker convicted of sexual assault, child porn

Crown wanted sentence increased to five years

No new grizzly bear sightings reported near Penhold

Two sightings were reported in mid-June

City of Red Deer encourages voluntary water restrictions

They will ensure drinking water supply and relieve stress on treatment plant

Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College leadership, Alberta Health Services top list locally

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting his children

ARVIAT, Nunavut — A Nunavut man died this week while protecting his… Continue reading

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

NEW YORK — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater… Continue reading

Former Olympic rower gets 13-month jail sentence for fraud after pleading guilty

VICTORIA — A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18… Continue reading

WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

TORONTO — WestJet says it is reviewing its baggage policy after a… Continue reading

The Latest: Boys may be taken out of Thai cave in stages

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month