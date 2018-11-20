Appeal Court upholds sentence for Calgary man who tortured roommate

CALGARY — The Alberta Court of Appeal says a trial judge was right to sentence a dangerous offender who tortured and starved his victim to an indefinite period in prison.

Dustin Paxton was convicted in 2012 for the prolonged and brutal abuse of a man who was his friend and roommate in Calgary.

A judge designated Paxton a dangerous offender, which allowed her to send him to prison for an indeterminate period of time.

Paxton challenged the sentence, but the Appeal Court’s ruling released Tuesday said the trial judge was correct in her decision that an indeterminate sentence was the only way to adequately protect the public.

Paxton can apply for parole once he has served seven years of his sentence, but would need to prove he’s no longer a danger to the public.

“Our review of the record and the sentencing judge’s reasons as a whole satisfy us that the sentencing judge carefully considered all of the sentencing options and properly rejected all but the option of an indeterminate sentence,” wrote Justice Peter Costigan on behalf of the court.

“The appellant’s high risk for violent recidivism, the difficulty of treating his conditions, his history of disobeying orders, the lack of a timeline for successful treatment and the fact that no appropriate treatment options were available, support her conclusion that only an indeterminate sentence would adequately protect the public.”

The same court rejected an appeal of Paxton’s convictions in 2016. He tried to take that appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, but the high court wouldn’t hear it.

Paxton’s victim was emaciated, battered and bleeding when Paxton dropped him off, near death, at a Regina hospital in April 2010.

During the trial in Calgary, court heard that Paxton humiliated, starved, beat and sexually assaulted his roommate over 18 months while they lived together in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The man, who cannot be identified, testified that he suffered a traumatic brain injury from the abuse and could no longer hold a job.

He said he had trouble with his balance, couldn’t swallow properly and had to drink through a straw. The man lost some of his lip during the prolonged ordeal, suffered broken ribs and sustained a ruptured bowel.

“Before the assaults, I was extremely good-looking and very attractive to women and now I am disfigured,” he testified.

The trial heard how the smallest things such as leftovers in the fridge would provoke an attack. The victim testified that he took the abuse because he didn’t want to look like “a sissy” and had dreams of making big money in a moving business he and Paxton had started.

Previous story
Mistrial declared in Dennis Oland murder retrial after police ‘improprieties’

Just Posted

Giving back with Red Deer’s Festival of Trees starting Wednesday

Weeklong events from Wednesday to Sunday in Red Deer

Renovations underway at Lacombe emergency department

Emergency department temporarily relocated to acute care unit

Red Deer city council approves G.H, Dawe Centre arena twinning design phase

’It’s time’ to go through with plans from a decade ago, says councillor

Red Deer’s first pot store opens Thursday, Stettler pot store already open

Wait is over for Central Alberta’s pot enthusiasts

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Scorsese feted at MoMA by friends De Niro, DiCaprio, Hill

NEW YORK — Many young boys grow up with superheroes adorning their… Continue reading

The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United… Continue reading

Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames over Golden Knights with career highs

Flames 7, Golden Knights 2 CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau… Continue reading

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Most Read