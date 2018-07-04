‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown

CONCORD, N.H. — A life-size bronze statue of the famous comic book character Archie will soon greet visitors at a New Hampshire town in honour of the local man who illustrated the red-haired, freckled teenager.

Bob Montana, who was the first to draw original depictions of the “Archie” characters, lived in Meredith for 35 years until his death in 1975 at age 54. The Greater Meredith Program, a community development non-profit, raised $57,000 for the project. The statue will be installed Aug. 9 in Meredith’s Community Park to coincide with the town’s 250th anniversary.

Montana first drew “Archie” in a New Hampshire cottage in 1942.

His daughter, Lynn Montana, says it is a “dream come true” to have her father permanently honoured in Meredith.

Stephanie Morales, The Associated Press