‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

REGINA — Lawyers for Saskatchewan and its allies warn that Ottawa’s justification for imposing a carbon price on consumers will erode provincial sovereignty under the Constitution.

“Giving Canada this degree of regulatory authority over (greenhouse gas emissions) will result in the limitless, intrusive federal regulatory capability over provincial affairs,” William Gould, for New Brunswick’s attorney general’s office, an intervener in the case, said Wednesday.

“It only begins here.”

Saskatchewan’s legal counsel opened a two-day Appeal Court hearing by arguing that the province’s constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is not about climate change, but the divisions of power.

“This is not a case about whether climate change is real or not,” Mitch McAdam said. “The government of Saskatchewan is not made up of a bunch of climate change deniers.”

He said the question is whether provinces are “sovereign and autonomous within the areas of their jurisdiction” under the Constitution Act.

“Or under our Constitution can the federal government step in whenever it thinks provinces aren’t … exercising their jurisdiction appropriately and act for them?

“That’s really what this case is about.”

Evidence presented that speaks to the gravity of climate change and effectiveness of carbon pricing is irrelevant, McAdam said.

“The fact that climate change is a serious issue does not override the Constitution.”

Ottawa’s legal position is that climate change is a national concern and the federal government has the power to impose a carbon tax under the Constitution, which states laws can be made “for the peace, order and good government of Canada.”

Alan Jacobson, a lawyer for Saskatchewan, argued that Ottawa does not meet the constitutional test to use the rationale of a “national concern.”

“How does an Ottawa policy turn into a national concern?” he asked.

Jacobson said ”of peace, order and good government of Canada” has sweeping implications and should be approached by the court with caution.

“It’s radical and intrusive. It’s absolute and exclusive,” he said. “It wishes to displace provincial space that today exists over these areas.”

Arguments that Canada is in the right because it has international obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be dismissed, Jacobson added.

“Ottawa is not a big brother jurisdiction over the provinces even when it makes international commitments.”

A panel of five judges is hearing arguments from both sides as well as from interveners such as the provinces of New Brunswick and Ontario, which are also fighting the federal carbon tax.

In total, there are 16 groups intervening in the case.

Ottawa is to get its turn to present its side Thursday. Saskatchewan will have a chance to respond. Interveners in favour of a carbon tax will also speak, including Indigenous groups and environmentalists.

The Saskatchewan Party government argues a federal carbon levy is unconstitutional because it’s not applied evenly across Canada and intrudes on provincial jurisdiction. Provinces that already have their own carbon-pricing plan are not subject to the federal tax.

Saskatchewan is one of four provinces without a plan that will be subject to Ottawa’s fuel charge starting in April. New Brunswick, Ontario and Manitoba are the others.

The federal government’s carbon price starts at a minimum at $20 a tonne and rises $10 each year until 2022.

Before the hearing started, University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams said the constitutional arguments are significant.

“I would put this case on a short list of important federalism decisions that courts have grappled with,” Adams said.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS The steel mills in the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont.

Previous story
Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Just Posted

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing

A Red Deer man has lost everything in a mobile home fire,… Continue reading

Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer is ready to welcome athletes

It will host a music and cultural festival during the Games

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pledges to move ahead with ‘major’ Red Deer hospital re-development

If re-elected, her New Democrat government pledges to ‘get things moving’

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Most Read