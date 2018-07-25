Areas of Red Deer River to close Thursday

The city will conduct a training exercise near the CPR Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Some areas of the Red Deer River near the CPR Bridge will be closed for a training exercise Thursday.

The city’s environmental services and emergency services staff will team up for a joint spill response training exercise between 8:30 a.m and noon.

River users can expect potential closures or delays during this time.

River booms will be used in multiple locations for the exercise, which is meant to simulate a spill upstream of or within the city.

Staff will be on-site and upstream of the training location to make sure river users know of the closures or potential hazards.

The training schedule could change based on weather conditions.