Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer RCMP are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Sorensen Station convenience store. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A man armed with a handgun robbed the convenience store in Sorensen Station this afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP said at 12:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at a staff member and demanded cash from the till.

The staff member was not injured.

Police and Police Dog Services searched the downtown area, but the suspect was not located.

RCMP have collected surveillance footage from locations near the store and continue to investigate. RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate the suspect.

He is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 1.8 metres tall (six feet) with a skinny build. He wore a orange-brown hoodie that was drawn tight around his face.

The man fled on foot and his direction of travel was not known.

The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter