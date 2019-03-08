Armed robbery injures man in Red Deer, RCMP looking for video footage

A 68-year-old was injured in the course of an armed robbery in Red Deer Thursday.

At about 4:45 a.m. Red Deer RCMP a received a complaint of an armed robbery in the Eastview neighbourhood.

The suspects stole a truck and a man was injured in the course of the robbery. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in the Laredo neighbourhood. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible suspects in this case by asking for outdoor surveillance that can be viewed from the following areas of Laredo:

· 22nd Street and Lindman Avenue

· 22nd Street and Lalor Drive

· Lindman Ave

· Longmire Close

· Livingston Close

· Laratt Close

· Landcaster Drive

· Lundberg Cres

· Lalor Drive

· Larazo Close

If you have any video surveillance available in the mentioned areas, call the Red Deer Serious Crimes Unit at 403-406-2300.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident, but do believe it was a targeted.


