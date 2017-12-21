Armed robbery suspect denied bail

Blackfalds man is accused of robbing Red Deer’s Corral Foods on Nov. 27

A man accused of robbing a Red Deer convenience store will spend Christmas in jail.

Michael James Gibson, 19, of Blackfalds was denied bail in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.

Gibson is accused of robbing Correl Foods in Mustang Acres on Nov. 27.

RCMP arrested Gibson on Dec. 4. It is alleged that the vehicle he was in was stolen in Red Deer earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been left unlocked and running.

Police also recovered a BMW allegedly used in the armed robbery and later abandoned in the Johnstone area. A firearm was found inside the vehicle, which was reported stolen on the morning of Nov. 27. The keys to the vehicle had been left inside.

Gibson is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of stolen property, pointing a firearm and failing to comply with court conditions.

He is next due in court on Jan. 12.



