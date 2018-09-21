Ponoka armed robbery suspects arrested

Suspects wanted in connection with Ponoka liquor store robbery in August

Ponoka RCMP have arrested two men in connection with an August armed robbery.

The robbery happened at Hammy’s Liquor Store in Ponoka on Aug. 11.

Ponoka RCMP said about 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an alarm at the store where a masked suspect allegedly waved a knife at the store employee. Another suspect stole liquor while the other manned the door. All three fled in a vehicle.

Police soon arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect from Maskwacis.

RCMP issued warrants for the two other suspects.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery. The 27-year-old remained in custody and was scheduled to make a Ponoka provincial court appearance Friday.

The 30-year-old suspect was released and is due in provincial court on Oct. 5.

Ponoka and Maskwacis RCMP thanked the general public for their assistance.


