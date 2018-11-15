Arrest in Saskatchewan eight months after deadly Alberta hit-and-run

RED DEER, Alta. — A Saskatchewan man has been arrested in the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision earlier this year in Red Deer, Alta..

Darren Nickolson, who was 38, was standing near a parked vehicle on the night of March 11 when he was hit by a red truck.

The older-model vehicle was found in early April.

Red Deer RCMP say that after a lengthy investigation involving multiple interviews, collection of evidence and tips from the public, an arrest was made on Monday in Nipawin, Sask.

Tosh Vertraeten, who is 29, is charged with one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision in which a person dies.

Verstraeten has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Red Deer courtroom on Dec. 5. (RD News Now)

