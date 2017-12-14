Arrest made in Alberta Energy Regulator break-in

One man was recently arrested in connection to a break-in at the Alberta Energy Regulator office on Oct. 30 where several electronics were stolen.

Red Deer RCMP said two suspects were identified early in the investigation thanks to dozens of tips from the public and one suspect was arrested on Nov. 30.

Officers were on patrol in an area known for criminal activity when they saw the suspect walking. He was arrested without incident.

A 41-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering, mischief over $5,000, and possession of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old man who faces the same charges.

RCMP have tentatively identified a third suspect and thank the public for their assistance throughout the investigation.