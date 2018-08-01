Art and harmony offered at Red Deer’s First Friday

The Great Canadian Dream, Treaty No. 7, by Joane Cardinal-Schubert, can be seen at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. (Advocate file photo).

Songs will accompany First Friday art gallery exhibit openings in Red Deer on Aug. 3.

The Hearts of Harmony group will perform three sets of jazz, rock and barbershop at the Kiwanis Gallery, downstairs at the Red Deer Public Library. The 6 to 8 p.m. performances will accompany Close Up, a floral oil paintings exhibit by Donna Gallant, which is on until Aug. 19.

Portrait drawings by Gavin Petersen are featured at the First Friday opening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the A + Gallery and Unique Collections, 203- 4919 St.

Gallery on the Alley (4711-49th St.) has a 4-6 p.m. reception of artist Sasha Grinnell’s show Starving Artist Collection.

And the Red Deer museum is continuing to show Writing on the Wall, works by Joane Cardinal-Schubert, until Aug. 12. There’s a 5-8 p.m. reception.

There are also new shows, but no receptions, at: Harris-Warke Gallery upstairs at Sunworks (works by Jordan Blackburn); the Corridor Gallery, downstairs at the Red Deer Recreation Centre (works by Danielle Kessler); and the Viewpoint Gallery in the city’s Cultural Services Centre (works by Shirley Rimer and Erin Boake).