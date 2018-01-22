Arts and Craft (Beer) evening set for Feb. 3

Red Deer Arts Council will host its third Arts and Craft (Beer) Fundraiser at Festival Hall on Feb. 3.

The event raises money to help grow the council’s legacy funds, as well as help pay for the Emerging Artist Award and ongoing operations.

Samples of craft beer and wine will available as well as appetizers from Red Deer’s finer restaurants all served up in an artistic atmosphere featuring live music by the KlamDaggers — all included with the price of the ticket.

Beer tasting starts at 7 p.m. and dancing begins at 9 p.m.

Silent auction and raffle items will give people an opportunity to add more art into their lives throughout the evening, and a 50/50 draw will be made at the end of the night.

Craft beer and wine will be available at a cash bar.

Tickets are $50 each, or $350 for a table of eight, available through Black Knight Inn ticket centre.



