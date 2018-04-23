As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on Monday as they sought to downplay their significance to the comedian’s defence on sexual assault charges.

Cosby’s lawyers introduced the records in an attempt to show he couldn’t have been at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004, the month his chief accuser alleges he drugged and sexually molested her there.

But prosecutors pointed out multiple stretches of time that month when Cosby wasn’t aboard his private jet or performing around the country. And District Attorney Kevin Steele noted in court Monday that the records reflect only jet travel, not other modes of transportation.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from his encounter with Andrea Constand. Cosby, now 80, says she consented. His first trial last year ended with a hung jury.

As the retrial entered its third week, the judge said he expected closing arguments on Tuesday.

The date of Cosby’s encounter with Constant is important because of the date he was charged. Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015, and he was charged late that year — just before the 12-year statute of limitations was set to expire.

The flight records and travel itineraries produced by Cosby’s lawyers do not show any flights in or out of the Philadelphia area in January 2004, indicating he wasn’t around for the alleged assault, according to the defence. Cosby’s lawyers argue that any encounter with Constand at his suburban home must have happened earlier, thus falling outside the statute of limitations.

But the records also have large gaps — a total of 17 days that month in which Cosby wasn’t travelling, performing or taping TV appearances.

Cross-examining a defence aviation expert, Steele, the prosecutor, zeroed in on March 16, 2004, the date Constand said she confronted Cosby after a dinner he hosted at a Chinese restaurant for Philadelphia high school students.

Cosby’s private jet records don’t show him taking any flights to the Philadelphia area around that time, either.

“You can’t tell us whether he got on a commercial flight,” Steele said. “You can’t tell us whether he got on a train. You can’t tell us whether he got in a car and drove to Philadelphia.”

Jurors also heard Monday from Roslyn Yarbrough, a former secretary for Cosby’s agent, who testified that Cosby spent most of his time at his Massachusetts estate and New York City townhouse, and was “very rarely” at the home near Philadelphia.

As court opened, Judge Steven O’Neill blocked the defence from using old deposition testimony from a confidante of Constand’s, dealing a blow to his lawyers’ effort to undermine Constand’s credibility.

The defence wanted to use Sheri Williams’ deposition, given as part of Constand’s 2005 civil lawsuit against Cosby, after failing to reach Williams with a subpoena to testify in front of the jury. O’Neill rejected the request, saying a prosecutor should have the right to cross-examine her.

Constand testified at Cosby’s first trial last year that she and Williams were good friends and were in touch as she went to police in January 2005 with allegations the TV star drugged and molested her.

Cosby’s lawyers said they expected Williams’ testimony to refute Constand’s claims that she was unaware he was romantically interested in her. They said she’d show that Constand “could not have been the unwitting victim” prosecutors have portrayed.

Cosby settled Constand’s civil lawsuit for nearly $3.4 million.

Outside court, Cosby’s lawyers and publicists have been taking aim at Constand’s credibility in the media with attacks that O’Neill has determined to be too prejudicial or irrelevant for the jury.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt has decried Constand’s allegations of drugging and molestation as “fantastical stories” and deemed Steele an “extortionist” for spending taxpayer money on the case.

Lawyer Dennis McAndrews, who’s been in court following the retrial, said prominent defendants like Cosby almost always play to the court of public opinion when there’s no gag order, but that his team’s approach hasn’t been “particularly effective or convincing.”

“It is so strident, and it is so hyperbolic, I think most people will turn it off,” said McAndrews, who prosecuted chemical heir John E. du Pont for murder in 1997 and is not associated with either side in the Cosby case.

Cosby’s lead attorney, Tom Mesereau, opened the retrial by calling Constand a “con artist” who framed Cosby for a big payday. Her former Temple University colleague Marguerite Jackson testified that Constand once mused about setting up a high-profile person.

Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, said in an interview that the defence attacks on her client are “absolutely part of their strategy to smear her reputation. They know they have judicial immunity, so they can say these things whether or not there’s a basis in fact.”

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Previous story
G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour, Johnson says
Next story
Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

Just Posted

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Speeding results in drug trafficking charges

Maskwacis RCMP arrest Wetaskiwin man

Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

TORONTO — Multiple people are injured and one person is in custody… Continue reading

NDP wants MPs to invite Pope Francis to apologize for residential schools

OTTAWA — The NDP is hoping MPs from other parties will join… Continue reading

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month