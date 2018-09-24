Assault charge dropped against man accused of beating baby

Crown prosecutor says no likelihood of conviction in 2016 case

An aggravated assault charge has been dropped against a Sylvan Lake man accused of beating a 10-month-old baby.

The charge against the 49-year-old man was withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor on Sept. 13 in Red Deer provincial court.

“We came to the conclusion there was no likelihood of conviction,” said Crown prosecutor Ed Ring on Monday.

“We were not going to be able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The alleged victim’s name was protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the accused’s name was withheld to maintain that protection.

Sylvan Lake RCMP announced in April 2016 that the man had been charged following an “extensive investigation.”

Police said an investigation was launched after being notified that an infant had been brought to a hospital with unexplained injuries.



