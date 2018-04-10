ATB Financial on 51 Street in Red Deer evacuated

ATB Financial building on 51 Street in Red Deer has been evacuated due to smoke.
Red Deer Emergency Services were called around 10:33 Tuesday. Crews on scene continue to investigate.
More to come…
Red Deer Emergency Services on scene
