ATM stolen in Rimbey

Police say these two suspects stole the ATM from Rimbey’s Grand Hotel and loaded it into a truck that was reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Police are looking for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from a Rimbey hotel earlier this month.

Rimbey RCMP were called to the Grand Hotel at 3:33 a.m. May 7, where two suspects took the ATM from the lobby and loaded it into a green truck.

The ATM has since been recovered by police. The truck was reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake and later found abandoned in Breton.

One suspect was wearing black running shoes with red laces and a hoodie with a green Billabong logo on the left breast. The second suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with “TNA” in bold white letters on the right sleeve, including the TNA three-loop symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or your local detachment. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



