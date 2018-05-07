Attempted ATM theft in Nordegg leads to arrests

Two men allegedly tried to pull ATM out of Nordegg Lodge with a two rope

Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to steal an ATM from Nordegg Lodge on Saturday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded about 10 a.m. to a call about an attempted robbery at the lodge.

Police said two disguised men drove a pickup up to the main doors of the Nordegg Lodge and tried to pull out an ATM with a tow rope. It is alleged one suspect was carrying a firearm

A lodge employee locked the doors, stymieing the attempted theft. Both suspects fled in the pickup.

RCMP spotted the pickup on Hwy 11. When they tried to pull the truck over, it sped off at high speed. Police were able to disable it with a spike belt on Sunchild Road. Both suspects fled into the bush, with one throwing away a sawed-off shotgun as he fled.

The area was contained and with the assistance of the Police Dog Service and the public, RCMP found one suspect, who was arrested and taken into custody. The second suspect was later found walking along the highway and was arrested.

Police said the pickup had been reported stolen out of Edmonton.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguised with intent to commit a crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous driving, criminal flight from police, possession of break-in tools and eight counts of failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

A 27-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguised with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, criminal flight from police, and possession of break-in tools.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Rimbey provincial court on Wednesday.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter