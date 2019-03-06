Coronation RCMP are investigating an attempted gasoline theft from Castor OK Tire. (Photo contributed)

Attempted gas theft in Castor

Coronation RCMP investigate

Coronation RCMP are investigating an attempted gasoline theft from a vehicle parked at Castor OK Tire on Feb. 27.

Police said two male suspects drove a newer model white Dodge pick-up truck onto the property of Castor OK Tire early in the morning and attempted to steal gas from an unoccupied dark grey Jeep Patriot.

Suspects were captured by surveillance video. Both were Caucasian males, about average height with a medium build. The driver of the pickup wore a blue jacket, black hooded sweater and blue pants. His passenger wore a black jacket, brown hooded sweater, and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. People do not have to reveal their identity to Crime Stoppers, and if information provided leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer building permits hold steady

Just Posted

Red Deer building permits hold steady

2019 starting off much like 2018

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

Attempted gas theft in Castor

Coronation RCMP investigate

Lacombe police catch break and enter suspect

Suspect arrested after residents spot man going into backyards

S. Korea proposes rain project with China to clean Seoul air

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Klingberg scores, Bishop stops 28 shots, Stars blank Rangers

DALLAS — Ben Bishop hasn’t had a lot of room for error… Continue reading

Price ties Plante on wins list, Canadiens beat Kings 3-1

LOS ANGELES — The mark Carey Price has made in his 12… Continue reading

‘The Quintland Sisters’ reimagines the Dionne quintuplets’ childhood on display

It was a story stranger than fiction: Five identical girls, made famous… Continue reading

Former Don Jail gets first theatrical event with ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

TORONTO — In setting the mood for a new Toronto production of… Continue reading

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

Most Read