Attempted gas theft in Castor

Coronation RCMP are investigating an attempted gasoline theft from Castor OK Tire. (Photo contributed)

Coronation RCMP are investigating an attempted gasoline theft from a vehicle parked at Castor OK Tire on Feb. 27.

Police said two male suspects drove a newer model white Dodge pick-up truck onto the property of Castor OK Tire early in the morning and attempted to steal gas from an unoccupied dark grey Jeep Patriot.

Suspects were captured by surveillance video. Both were Caucasian males, about average height with a medium build. The driver of the pickup wore a blue jacket, black hooded sweater and blue pants. His passenger wore a black jacket, brown hooded sweater, and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. People do not have to reveal their identity to Crime Stoppers, and if information provided leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.



