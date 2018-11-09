Attempted murder charge after woman pushed in front of Calgary transit train

CALGARY — A woman in Calgary has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was pushed in front of a light-rail transit train.

Police say a man and a woman in her 60s were waiting for train on a platform near Stampede Park on Thursday afternoon when they were approached from behind.

Investigators say the woman was shoved onto the tracks as a train was arriving at the station.

The train was able to stop in time, but the woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A suspect was taken into custody by a transit officer.

Stephanie Favel, who is 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation

Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.

Previous story
Meth, drug trade fuelling recent spate of violence: Winnipeg police chief
Next story
Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read