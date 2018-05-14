Aurora Cannabis to buy rival MedReleaf in $3.2 billion all-stock friendly deal

TORONTO — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has inked a friendly deal to acquire MedReleaf Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion, marking the biggest acquisition to date in Canada’s cannabis industry.

The transaction will create a cannabis behemoth capable of producing more than 570,000 kilograms of marijuana per year, the companies said Monday, as the country moves to legalize recreational pot later this year.

Current shareholders of Aurora — one of the Canadian cannabis industry’s major consolidators — would own 61 per cent of the combined company and MedReleaf shareholders would own about 39 per cent.

“Our complementary assets, strategic synergies, and strong market positioning will provide us with critical mass and an excellent product portfolio in preparation for the adult consumer use market in Canada,” Aurora chief executive Terry Booth said in a statement.

“Equally, the combination strengthens our capacity to service the rapidly expanding global medical cannabis markets, and amplifies our early-mover advantage.”

Consolidation in the Canadian marijuana sector has been accelerating as the country prepares to legalize cannabis for recreational use later this year.

Most recently, Aurora announced in January it would take over Saskatoon-licensed producer CanniMed Therapeutics after a hostile bid turned friendly. The transaction was recently completed after striking a $1.1 billion stock-and-cash deal in January.

Rival cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. announced separately on Monday that it has a non-binding agreement to buy the remaining 33 per cent stake of BC Tweed Joint Venture Inc. in return for up to $374 million worth of its shares. Canopy also announced it has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Edmonton-based Aurora and Markham, Ont.-based MedReleaf had confirmed on May 3 they were in discussions but had no agreement at the time.

The deal implies a price of $29.44 per MedReleaf common share, 18 per cent above the Friday closing price of $24.90.

The companies will have nine production facilities in Canada and two in Denmark and distribution agreements with Alcanna liquor stores in Alberta, SAQ provincial liquor stores in Quebec, Pharmasave and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction but the deal requires approval by at least two-thirds of MedReleaf shareholders and a simple majority of Aurora shareholders.

“By combining with Aurora … we will be ideally positioned to set the global standard for our industry at a pace that will be difficult to match,” MedReleaf CEO Neil Closner said in a statement.

Vahan Ajamian, an analyst with Beacon Securities, said this was the biggest deal in the Canadian cannabis sector yet. He viewed the deal as positive for MedReleaf shareholders.

“MedReleaf’s shareholders will be getting a healthy premium,” he said in a note. “We believe this development will spark M&A enthusiasm across the sector.”

In February, rival licensed producer Aphria Inc. completed its acquisition of B.C.-based Broken Coast Cannabis Inc., a transaction valued at more than $200-million in stock and cash.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB, TSX:LEAF, TSX:WEED)

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Two injured in collision west of Red Deer, charges expected
Next story
Owners of multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

Just Posted

Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israeli fire killed at least 37 Palestinians during… Continue reading

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — Residents several southern B.C. communities had a modest… Continue reading

Armenia’s new PM meets with Russia’s Putin for the 1st time

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Armenia’s new prime… Continue reading

Politicians from rival parties urge Britain to soften Brexit

LONDON — Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband has joined with politicians… Continue reading

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

World Health Organization takes aim at trans fats

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization has released a plan to… Continue reading

Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases… Continue reading

Fox to add Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup

NEW YORK — Fox is bringing “Last Man Standing” to its fall… Continue reading

French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume

PARIS — French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare… Continue reading

Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

NEW YORK — Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis to buy rival MedReleaf in $3.2 billion all-stock friendly deal

TORONTO — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has inked a friendly deal to acquire… Continue reading

Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos

LOS ANGELES — Drake is going on tour. The 31-year-old announced the… Continue reading

With book and TV deals, Farrow on run of a lifetime

NEW YORK — Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month