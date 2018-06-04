‘Austerity’ left people with disabilities without housing, N.S. inquiry told

HALIFAX — A nationally known expert on disability rights testified today that she believes Nova Scotia created a waiting list for housing for people with disabilities based on government’s desire to save money.

Catherine Frazee, professor emeritus at Ryerson University’s school of disability studies, said in testimony before a human rights inquiry that a freeze on creating “small options” supported housing in the early 1990s led to long waiting lists.

The former chair of the Ontario Human Rights Commission also says in a written report that the Nova Scotia freeze — which has since been lifted — was an example of “austerity logic,” where the rights of people with disabilities as citizens are devalued.

The hearing is in Day 14, and is considering whether the Department of Community Services violated the Human Rights Act by housing Joseph Delaney and Beth MacLean in a hospital-like, institutional setting.

The hearing has also heard from Olga Cain about the story of her sister, Sheila Livingstone, a woman with disabilities who died before the hearing started.

The province has said its policy has shifted and it is now attempting to provide more small options homes to people with intellectual disabilities who have been living in institutions.

Previous story
Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River
Next story
Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

Just Posted

Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River

Adults, children and dog found Saturday night

Lee re-elected to FCM board

Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting held in Halifax

Guatemala volcanic eruption sends lava into homes, kills 25

A volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’

SUNRISE, Fla. — Graduating seniors at the Florida high school where a… Continue reading

Like a ‘miracle’: Fogo Island Inn a lucrative success on Canada’s eastern edge

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Gywneth Paltrow has called Fogo Island “heaven.” Late-night… Continue reading

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Some of Bertrand Charest’s victims to attend news conference in Montreal

MONTREAL — Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach… Continue reading

‘It’s not evil’: ‘Bud Empire’ aims to remove stigma around pot dispensaries

TORONTO — Bob Kay feels a twinge of fear every day as… Continue reading

Bathe naked with strangers? Welcome to a Japanese bathhouse

TOKYO — Japan is proud of its bathing traditions. For many Westerners,… Continue reading

Bed, grocery carts, plywood found along Red Deer River bank

89 big garbage bags collected during Sunday’s Red Deer River Cleanup

Trudeau says U.S. steel, tariffs on national security grounds are insulting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “insulting” that President… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month