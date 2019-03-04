B.C. boating group predicts compliance as derelict boat act gets royal assent

VANCOUVER — The group representing recreational boaters in British Columbia says boat owners now have a “reminder and an incentive” to ensure proper disposal of vessels that are no longer seaworthy.

The Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act received royal assent last week and will soon become law across Canada.

The Boating BC Association says the legislation increases owner responsibility and liability.

Boat owners who don’t comply will face fines of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for companies or corporations.

The association says in a news release that derelict and abandoned vessels are an eyesore and also pose navigational, environmental and safety risks.

Boating BC president Don Prittie expects boaters will abide by the law and will take advantage of his group’s new database that includes boat disposal options.

“We know the vast majority of boaters are responsible and Step 1 is educating owners and ensuring they know how and where they can dispose of their vessels,” Prittie said Monday in the release.

Last March, Transport Canada announced a $1.3-million program to deal with derelict vessels and educate the public.

The program, which includes funds to assist with the removal of abandoned, wrecked and hazardous small boats, ends on March 31.

At the time it was announced, Sheila Malcolmson, who was the NDP MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, called it a disappointment. She argued that funds to remove 21 vessels failed to address hundreds more derelict ships and boats marring Canadian shorelines.

Malcolmson authored a private member’s bill more than six months before the Liberal government introduced its proposed law in late 2017.

Her legislation called for regulations for the removal and disposal of abandoned vessels and suggested the Canadian Coast Guard become the single point of contact when removing them. But the bill was deemed non-votable because it covered the same issues as the Liberal bill.

It’s estimated there are more than 600 derelict vessels — ranging from giant commercial ships to small recreational boats — polluting Canadian waterways. Until now it has not been illegal to abandon them and all levels of government have faced challenges that included tracing abandoned boats to their owners.

Malcolmson resigned from Parliament so she could run in a provincial byelection in January. She won and is now the legislature member for the New Democrats in Nanaimo.

Previous story
UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout
Next story
Prime minister says Nova Scotia has lead on Northern Pulp effluent plans

Just Posted

Updated: 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that shook homes and spooked many central Albertans… Continue reading

Red Deer County cancer survivor thrilled to win Kinsmen Dream Home

The $750,000 home is in Laredo

Feds to again underspend on new military kit, threatening NATO target

OTTAWA — The federal government will invest billions of dollars less in… Continue reading

Rebels shutout 1-0 in Saskatoon

Finish four-game Saskatchewan road trip 2-1-0-1

Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Federal funds begin work on long-awaited road to central Arctic tundra

TORONTO — Northern leaders are cheering after Ottawa announced funding to begin… Continue reading

Prime minister says Nova Scotia has lead on Northern Pulp effluent plans

CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Trudeau says his government is concerned with plans by… Continue reading

Defence to present case at Oland murder trial, accused killer to take stand

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Lawyers representing accused killer Dennis Oland will begin… Continue reading

B.C. boating group predicts compliance as derelict boat act gets royal assent

VANCOUVER — The group representing recreational boaters in British Columbia says boat… Continue reading

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

Slippery slopes, sure death: Ice climber helping climate science research

From climbing the frozen Niagara Falls to setting world paragliding records, Will… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at fundraiser in Prince Edward Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today where he… Continue reading

Chinese state media: Detained Canadians acted together in stealing state secrets

BEIJING — Chinese official media on Monday accused two Canadians detained in… Continue reading

Most Read