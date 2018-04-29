B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana flowing to their country, prompting Ottawa to agree to work with them on the problem, an internal federal memo reveals.

The previously unknown issue arose during talks between the two countries on curbing the clandestine importation of opioids into Canada, which has fuelled a crisis of overdose deaths from fentanyl and related compounds.

Federal officials are trying to fight the opioid influx by drawing on expertise from various agencies. The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency have been collaborating with Chinese law-enforcement counterparts to address the scourge.

Canada says the Chinese government takes a consistently strong official stand against trafficking in illicit drugs and supports international co-operation to disrupt criminal activities.

But until now there has been little or no public hint of Beijing pointing a finger at Canada over illegal drugs.

An April 2017 meeting of deputy ministers “determined that China is concerned about what Canada is doing to stem the flow of illicit cannabis into China and we will be working with them on this issue,” says the federal memo released under the Access to Information Act.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa had no comment on the apparent weed-related worries.

Andrew Gowing, a spokesman for Public Safety Canada, could not provide statistics on the movement of Canadian pot to China.

“The clandestine nature of illegal cannabis exportation from Canada to any country, including China, makes it difficult to estimate exactly how often it occurs,” he said.

Canada co-operates through the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to share information on existing threats and promote solutions to problematic substance use, Gowing said.

“We live in an increasingly global and interconnected world where crime has no borders. Canadian law enforcement works closely with a number of international partners, including Chinese law enforcement, to disrupt international drug trafficking networks and combat international drug trafficking,” he said.

Statistics Canada recently said that about $1.2 billion worth of cannabis — or 20 per cent of Canada’s total pot production — was sold illegally beyond the country’s borders last year.

Various sources have said over the years that most of Canada’s illicit pot ends up in the United States, but reliable information about exports — including their destination — has been scarce.

A Public Safety Canada report last year noted the RCMP has estimated that between 50 and 80 per cent of cannabis grown in British Columbia was destined for U.S. markets. Another estimate put the percentage at 70 per cent.

“These statistics, while striking, represent an important gap in the data on the exportation of Canadian-produced cannabis outside of Canada,” the report said. “They appear to be one-time estimates, with little or no details provided on the source of the data or the methodology used to develop the estimates.”

Gowing said it’s important to note that exportation of cannabis will remain illegal once a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use passes.

“The government has committed to ensuring that police have the appropriate tools and other resources in place to strictly enforce the law,” he said.

Previous story
Trump’s threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers
Next story
Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

Just Posted

Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Anxiety, fear and grief normal at this stage for van attack witnesses: experts

TORONTO — Konstantin Goulich had only travelled steps from his apartment building… Continue reading

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Here’s how to make your own version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night… . No matter what you’re… Continue reading

B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana… Continue reading

Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — As flood waters in Fredericton began to show some signs… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Health care new front for transgender rights under Trump

WASHINGTON — Military service. Bathroom use. And now health care. The Trump… Continue reading

‘Infinity War’ opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK — A few dozen superheroes lifted “Avengers: Infinity War” to… Continue reading

Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they… Continue reading

Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month