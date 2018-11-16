B.C. couple helps California wildfire evacuees in Walmart parking lot

CHICO, Calif. — A British Columbia couple’s getaway to northern California has turned into a mission to help people fleeing deadly and destructive wildfires.

Destinee and Paul Klyne of Penticton had planned a peaceful holiday in Paradise, Calif., but flames destroyed their Airbnb and much of the community before their arrival. They decided to go ahead with the trip anyway, channelling their vacation funds into relief for exhausted evacuees.

“The funds we had allocated for our fun, we just thought, OK, why can’t we help some people with that? So we went to Walmart and bought a bunch of $25 gift certificates and handed them out to people as we saw fit,” said Paul.

The couple set up in the store’s parking lot in Chico, where they joined forces with a food truck operator and worked with him to feed evacuees until he ran out of meals. The next day, someone donated $2,000 to replenish the truck.

Donations kept pouring in and more food vendors offered to help, turning the parking lot into a hub of activity where the couple estimates they served 1,200 to 1,500 people on Thursday. They’ve also been using donated money to buy more gift cards, fill gas tanks and buy groceries.

“It is so nice to be able to bring forth the Canadian spirit of giving, of compassion and generosity,” said Destinee. ”Especially in the times that we’re in now, with the political (climate), it’s kind of nice to say, ‘You are our American neighbours and we love you.’ “

The wildfires are among the deadliest in United States history with more than 600 people reported missing. Paradise has been decimated, with nearly 10,000 homes, hundreds of shops and other buildings going up in smoke.

The couple said they’ve heard terrible, heart-wrenching stories from people seeking emotional support.

“We talked to one guy who said he ran back in the fire to try and get his mom,” said Destinee. “He couldn’t get his mom and he had to run for his life. His mom and his dog perished in the fire.”

Both Destinee and Paul said they remember the names and faces of many of the people they’ve helped.

One man told them he drove his Volvo through a wall of flames because it was either that or die, while another man begged them to make a video and post it to Facebook because he couldn’t find his girlfriend.

“I have had more hugs from strangers than I have had in my entire life,” Destinee said.

“We have seen melted cars, like the doors of cars melted off. We saw a Dodge Charger with the lights all melted and back end all melted. … You see people literally walking around just in a daze.”

Previous story
More than 600 still missing as town of Paradise reels from unfathomable wildfire losses
Next story
B.C. government to bring lower transgender surgery to the province

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read