B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

VICTORIA — British Columbia is extending its wildfire state of emergency to Sept. 12.

The provincewide state of emergency was declared Aug. 15.

The province says extending the declaration for another 14 days ensures all the resources needed for public safety can be delivered.

There were 534 wildfires burning in B.C., with 34 evacuation orders affecting about 3,200 people.

Another 53 evacuation alerts affected about 21,800 people.

Over the weekend, the province said this season’s wildfires are the second worst on record, next to the damage caused by fires last year.

The provincial government says the decision to extend the state of emergency will help those who are under evacuation orders and alerts.

It gives agencies like Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner and the RCMP the authority to take whatever action is needed to fight the fires and protect residents and their communities.

In 2017, the province was under state of emergency for 10 weeks because of wildfires.

It was extended four times and finally ended on Sept. 15.

B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

Most Read

