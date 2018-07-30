A helicopter fighting a wildfire on Terrace Mountain north of Kelowna, B.C., lifts up after filling it’s bucket with water in the distance behind boaters on Lake Okanagan on Monday August 3, 2009. Though nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc on the area, boaters on British Columbia’s Okanagan Lake continue to enjoy the best of a B.C. summer - and that’s causing problems for firefighters working in the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

KELOWNA, B.C. — Though nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc on the area, boaters on British Columbia’s Okanagan Lake continue to enjoy the best of a B.C. summer — and that’s causing problems for firefighters working in the area.

Glen Burgess of the BC Wildfire Service said the boaters are impeding the response of firefighters’ support aircraft, which use the lake as a bucketing tool and water source.

Burgess said the wildfire had spread down to the shoreline but was not keeping boaters away from well-known recreational hot spots, and the RCMP was eventually called in to help keep the public away.

“Boaters are still trying to use them despite the fire being literally right there, and it began to interfere with our bucketing operations,” Burgess said during a briefing Saturday.

Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula said in an interview Sunday that boaters were getting too close to the helicopters and skimmers, amphibious tanker planes that can hold more than 3,000 litres of water or fire-retardant chemicals, and need room to take off once they fill up.

“Think of (the lake) like an airstrip: the skimmers need to come in and land, and then they need enough room to take off again,” she said, adding that both the helicopters and skimmers become significantly more heavy when full of water.

The helicopters lower a 950-litre bucket into the water to fill up, said Kekula, and can drop the water more precisely than the “shotgun” approach the skimmers take when emptying above a blaze.

Kekula said she’s especially frustrated by the repeated warnings to boaters whose actions are putting firefighters and their communities in danger and creating ”incredible safety issues.”

She said she did not know the motivation behind the boaters getting dangerously close to the aircraft, but said she would not be surprised if they were thrill-seekers trying to ride the large wakes created by the skimmers.

“It’s the million-dollar question as to why people are interfering with our operations,” said Kekula.

Kekula hopes the warnings to the public, along with RCMP involvement, will help boaters manage themselves properly.

The wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park has grown to nearly 14 square kilometres and is classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Previous story
Bike and two watches stolen in Blackfalds break-in
Next story
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

Just Posted

Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has… Continue reading

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

KELOWNA, B.C. — Though nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc on the… Continue reading

Bike and two watches stolen in Blackfalds break-in

Blackfalds RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Brazilian celebrities hold ‘Free Lula’ concert in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — Some of Brazil’s most popular musicians called for… Continue reading

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in… Continue reading

Senate looms as big test for changes to US fishing laws

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite… Continue reading

Residents fighting to save New Brunswick’s beloved “kissing bridges”

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — Raymond Boucher says if you haven’t shared a kiss… Continue reading

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ shoots to No. 1

LOS ANGELES — Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise… Continue reading

Small wineries trying to cope with bachelorette party bonanza

TORONTO — Twenty years ago, St. Hubertus and Oak Bay Estate Winery… Continue reading

No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar to guest star Sunday on Starz drama “Power”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kendrick Lamar is appearing Sunday on the Starz… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month