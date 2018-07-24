B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver Island has prompted and air and sea search.

A statement from Maritimes Forces Pacific says the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was notified of an overdue fisherman in a canoe on Sunday.

The centre says in a news release that the person had gone fishing and was only expected to be out for about an hour.

Coast Guard vessels joined the search, as did a Cormorant Helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Comox along with support from several local vessels and the nearby Ahousaht First Nation.

The statement says the canoe was located in the search area Sunday, but there is still no sign of the missing person.

Flores Island is a popular destination off the West Coast of Vancouver Island for hiking, whale watching, fishing and kayaking.