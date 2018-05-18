B.C. highway remains closed due to mudslide

Detours available, Commuters to see longer than usual wait times

A B.C. highway remains closed in both directions after a mudslide hit the stretch of road Thursday evening.

Mud, dirt and trees slammed down onto the highway, blocking both lanes of traffic on Hwy 3, southwest of Calgary.

#BCHwy3 CLOSED 30 KM west of #CrestonBC due to mudslide. Assessment in progress, alternate route via Kootenay Lake Ferry — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 18, 2018

According to Drive BC, an assessment of the area is in progress and a detour is available via Kootenay Lake Ferry. DriveBC warns commuters this could have add additional travel time of more than two hours, plus further delays at the ferry.

Further west the same highway is reduced to single lane, alternating traffic due to a washout on Kootenay Pass, approximately 15 km east of Salmo.

