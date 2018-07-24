Jacob Forman (Advocate file photo).

B.C. man accused of killing his wife and daughters wants a new lawyer

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna, B.C., man accused of killing his wife and two daughters days before Christmas last year wants a new lawyer.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacob Forman is charged with murdering his wife of 12 years, Clara Soledad Forman, and their two daughters, seven-year-old Karina and eight-year-old Yesenia.

Forman appeared in a Kelowna court briefly on Monday via video where a hearing was to confirm a pre-trial conference, instead Forman’s lawyer Glenn Verdurmen said he had been informed that his client wanted a new lawyer.

The matter was put over to July 30.

Police were called to the family’s Kelowna home on the afternoon of Dec. 19 where the bodies were discovered.

Forman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the deaths, but Crown counsel upgraded two of the charges to first-degree murder in March.

Forman has not entered any pleas to the charges.

(Kelowna Daily Courier)

Previous story
‘A lot more vigorous:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco in third period with new physio
Next story
Girl injured when black bear swipes tent at Manitoba backcountry campsite

Just Posted

City council has new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Girl injured when black bear swipes tent at Manitoba backcountry campsite

WHITESHELL, Man. — Officials in Manitoba say an eight-year-old girl was injured… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of killing his wife and daughters wants a new lawyer

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna, B.C., man accused of killing his wife… Continue reading

Get high on nature — not cannabis — while hiking, says B.C. rescue team

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Salmonella contamination prompts recall of goldfish crackers

OTTAWA — A brand of Pepperidge Farm goldfish crackers are being recalled… Continue reading

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month