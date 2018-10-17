Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a B.C. man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a popular Toronto aquarium. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank arrested in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police have arrested a B.C. man who is accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a popular Toronto aquarium.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of Toronto police says the man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Ontario Provincial Police in the Thunder Bay area during a vehicle stop.

She says Toronto police were working with OPP to have him returned to face charges.

A man stunned patrons and staff at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada on Friday night when police say he stripped naked, hopped a security barrier and jumped into a large shark tank.

Witnesses say the man spent several minutes swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

Police allege the same man is wanted in connection with an alleged assault at another location earlier Friday that seriously injured a man.

Police say David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, B.C., was wanted for assault causing bodily harm and mischief interfere with property.

Previous story
Canadians waking up to legalized cannabis: ‘My new dealer is the prime minister’

Just Posted

Cannabis legalization won’t impact one Red Deer pot dispensary

Nothing changes for Compass Cannabis Clinic in Red Deer despite legalization

Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Two cannabis stores coming to downtown Red Deer

Neighbours drop opposition to Red Deer County communications tower

Communication tower to be located in Balmoral Heights

Legal cannabis comes with many unknowns: Red Deer County councillors

Councillors question how rural municipalities will be able to enforce cannabis regulations

Kitten season puts pressure on Red Deer shelter

More public education needed to control cat population

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Wickenheiser, Pegula reflect NHL’s trend toward diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula’s competitive nature kicked in… Continue reading

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

DUBBO, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jokingly thanked… Continue reading

TV Review: A Roseanne Barr-less ‘The Conners’ is a triumph

NEW YORK — Can there be a “Roseanne” without Roseanne? The answer… Continue reading

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in August: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to… Continue reading

Brian Mulroney joins board of directors of New York-based pot company

NEW YORK — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is joining the board… Continue reading

Canadians waking up to legalized cannabis: ‘My new dealer is the prime minister’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Canadians across the country woke up to legalized… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank arrested in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police have arrested a B.C. man who is… Continue reading

‘Start low, go slow’: Experts walk bud beginners through cannabis 101

With the countdown to cannabis legalization Wednesday ticking towards 4-20, some novice… Continue reading

Most Read