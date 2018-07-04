(Public domain images).

B.C. man charged with cruelty after doing procedure on python without sedation: SPCA

MISSION, B.C. — A man in Mission, B.C., has been charged with animal cruelty after the SPCA says he performed a procedure on a friend’s blood python without pain medication or sedatives.

Michael Hopcraft goes by the nickname “The Reptile Guy” and runs an organization that brings reptiles to schools and birthday parties for educational presentations.

He says he only learned of the charges when reached by a Canadian Press reporter on Tuesday.

Hopcraft says he gave the blood python an enema but pain medication or sedatives are not necessary for such a procedure and that he spoke with a veterinarian who told him the snake wouldn’t be in danger.

The B.C. SPCA says Crown counsel approved two counts of animal cruelty charges and one count of violating the Veterinarians Act after a video emerged of Hopcraft doing the procedure.

Chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty says it caused suffering and distress to the snake and could have killed the animal.

Previous story
‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown
Next story
Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Just Posted

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown

CONCORD, N.H. — A life-size bronze statue of the famous comic book… Continue reading

US diplomat visits Pakistan to discuss peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — A top diplomat from President Donald Trump’s administration met with… Continue reading

Land-trust case raises red flags across Indian Country

MASHPEE, Mass. — A modest courthouse and a fledgling police force, a… Continue reading

Canadian Milos Raonic rolls into third round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Milos Raonic’s big serve has powered the Canadian to another… Continue reading

Zimbabwe rugby team sleeps on street in Tunisia

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Rugby’s world governing body has intervened after Zimbabwe’s national… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month