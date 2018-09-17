B.C. man charged with first-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist

SURREY, B.C. — A British Columbia man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 28-year-old Belgian woman who was visiting Canada.

Detectives with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say Oliver resident Sean McKenzie was arrested Sept. 14. He remains in custody, awaiting a court appearance in Chillwack on Wednesday.

Cpl. Frank Jang says McKenzie is linked to a white van found north of the community of Boston Bar on Aug. 22, near the area where the body of Amelie Sakkalis was found.

Jang says McKenzie is known to drive throughout the province for work and investigators believe he met Sakkalis as she was hitchhiking toward Vancouver from Penticton on the day she died.

