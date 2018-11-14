B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

OTTAWA — Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby South, where federal New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh wants to run for Parliament.

The letter, by Anne Kang, Katrina Chen, Raj Chouhan and Janet Routledge, who all represent Burnaby districts, says the politicians are disappointed that Trudeau has yet to call a race in the riding vacated by former B.C. NDP MP Kennedy Stewart.

Stewart is now the mayor of Vancouver.

“Canadians deserve strong representation at all three levels of government,” the letter, dated Nov. 9, says. “In that regard, we are disappointed with your decision in delaying the call of the federal byelection in Burnaby South, leaving constituents we represented without a voice in Ottawa.”

In late October, opposition leaders also joined forces to press Trudeau to call byelections in all four vacant federal ridings in the House of Commons.

Four leaders — the Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer, New Democrats’ Jagmeet Singh, Greens’ Elizabeth May and the Bloc Quebecois’ Mario Beaulieu — sent a letter to Trudeau objecting to his decision to call a byelection in just one of the four ridings.

Earlier in the month, Trudeau called a byelection for Dec. 3 in the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, which had been vacant almost six months following the death Conservative MP Gordon Brown.

The prime minister said the other three ridings had been vacant for “mere weeks” and will call the byelections in due course. He must call a byelection within six months of an MP leaving a seat open.

Previous story
Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration
Next story
Non-breathing premature baby revived by Oakland police officer

Just Posted

Man charged in fatal hit and run in North Red Deer

‘The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit’

Disappointment in Red Deer over Calgary’s plebiscite results

56 per cent of voters reject Olympic bid

Food bank counting on Christmas donations

Normandeau School students surpass goal

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Red Deer council sets police review goals

Review will look at alternatives to RCMP-led police force and their effectiveness

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” pleaded… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones”… Continue reading

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

WASHINGTON — The awarding of Amazon’s second headquarters to two affluent localities… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ on 2026 Olympic bid in non-binding plebiscite

CALGARY — The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor… Continue reading

Most Read