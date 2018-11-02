B.C. police watchdog opens four investigations involving death or serious harm

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating four separate incidents since Sunday involving police and people who have died or suffered serious harm.

The first incident happened early Sunday in Nanaimo, where the RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office that a male had died after interacting with officers who located an apparent impaired driver.

The officers determined the male should be transported to hospital, but before Emergency Health Services arrived he went into medical distress and died later in hospital.

On Sunday afternoon in Surrey, the watchdog says the RCMP pulled over a vehicle that had been travelling at high speed and determined that the driver appeared to have consumed alcohol.

The agency says the male refused a roadside screening test and officers detained the driver, who shortly after appeared to lose consciousness and he was taking to Surrey Memorial hospital.

The third incident involved a reported domestic disturbance in Surrey on Monday morning.

The watchdog says when RCMP officers arrived they attempted to detain a female but a struggle ensued and she complained of an injured shoulder.

She was taken to hospital where the investigations office says it was determined she had a fractured left shoulder.

On Wednesday, Delta police responded to a call about a male on a bridge.

The agency says officers communicated with the male, who fell from the bridge and did not survive.

The Independent Investigations Office will determine whether there is any connection between the officers’ actions and the deaths or serious harm in each incident.