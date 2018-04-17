B.C.’s attorney general calls Alberta fuel-ban bill a ‘bluff’

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s attorney general is calling Alberta’s proposed fuel restriction law a “bluff” that will result in an immediate lawsuit from his province and likely lawsuits from oil companies.

David Eby says their experts have looked at the Alberta legislation tabled yesterday and conclude it’s unconstitutional and against the law.

He says he believes the legislation was intended to never be adopted, but if Premier Rachel Notley’s government does pass the law, then B.C. will immediately apply for an injunction.

Eby adds that he expects oil companies with contracts in B.C. will also be lining up at courthouses to challenge the Alberta law.

The proposed legislation and B.C.’s response are the latest moves in an escalating dispute over the $7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will join Alberta in the fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by introducing its own legislation on oil exports.

Eby also says B.C. is expecting to announce shortly that the government has filed a reference case to the courts to determine who has jurisdiction over the pipeline in the province.

Previous story
Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival
Next story
Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Just Posted

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Red Deer city council campaign finances released

Amount council candidates spent on their bids varies widely

B.C.’s attorney general calls Alberta fuel-ban bill a ‘bluff’

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s attorney general is calling Alberta’s proposed fuel restriction… Continue reading

Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

MONTREAL — A former Hells Angels boss already serving a life sentence… Continue reading

Canadian minister calls for G7 ‘naming and shaming’ on ocean overfishing

OTTAWA — Canada’s fisheries minister wants the G7 to use military and… Continue reading

Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

For Albertans, making the best of it in hard times and the… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Budget watchdog says a national basic income would cost $76 billion

OTTAWA — A federal spending watchdog says it could cost federal coffers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month