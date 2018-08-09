B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires created new challenges for firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service says the 90-square kilometre fire in the northwestern corner of the province that’s destroyed dozens of homes and properties in Telegraph Creek has now merged with a 190-square kilometre wildfire to form one huge blaze.

Crews are focused on protecting what remains of the evacuated community and surrounding culturally sensitive sites, but are bracing for a shift in the weather that’s forecast to bring gusty winds and more lightning as early as today.

South of Burns Lake, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako expanded evacuation orders and alerts around two fires as officials confirm both flared late Wednesday, potentially threatening more properties.

Shortly after sunrise in the hills just north of Vancouver, helicopters were beginning to drop water on a small but growing wildfire near the start of the popular Baden Powell hiking trail above Horseshoe Bay.

At the eastern end of the Fraser Valley, Skagit Valley Provincial Park has been closed until further notice because expected strong winds have the potential to fan a lightning-caused wildfire, cut an access road and threaten the nearby Silvertip campground.

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

